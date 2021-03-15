-
In 2015, the documentary series Making A Murderer reached millions of viewers around the world. The series tells the story of Steven Avery and his nephew,…
A man convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series Making a Murderer is asking Wisconsin's…
A federal appeals court on Friday overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer." The 7th…
Emotions ran high, as federal judges in Chicago heard arguments Tuesday in an appeal that could result in Brendan Dassey going free.In 2007, when Dassey…
Update: Heated Exchanges as Attorneys Present Arguments in Dassey AppealThe Brendan Dassey case is back in the public eye. A federal appeals court Tuesday…
A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Dassey should be released unless the state of Wisconsin decides to retry him within 90 days or appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.
If you’ve watched the Netflix series Making a Murderer, you’re probably familiar with Steven Avery. But, his nephew Brendan Dassey wasn’t as much of a…