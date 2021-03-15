-
The Milwaukee School Board is about to see a lot of turnover. Five of nine seats are on the ballot in the April 2 election. All the races are contested…
-
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will call for a freeze on school choice programs and independent charter schools when he introduces his biennial budget…
-
The future of four Milwaukee charter schools is a little more certain after a school board decision Thursday night.The MPS board voted 5-2 to extend its…
-
Should the Milwaukee School District embrace or distance itself from charter schools? That is the larger question looming over the MPS board as it weighs…
-
Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) face fierce competition for students from private voucher schools, suburban schools and of course, charter schools. The…
-
Charter schools of all shapes and sizes populate a sizeable chunk of Milwaukee’s education scene.But this year, only one new charter is joining the field:…
-
It's widely acknowledged that Milwaukee boasts one of the widest achievement gaps in the country among public school students. The next logical question…
-
One of the city’s most successful charter school networks, Milwaukee College Prep, has just moved closer to MPS. The two systems have worked together for…
-
It’s “back to school” time across Milwaukee.For about 100 students on the near south side, this fall marks a brand-new experience – not only for them, but…
-
A number of people in Milwaukee are creating schools. It’s possible, in part, because of the community’s thriving charter and voucher school programs,…