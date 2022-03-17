Carmen charter school employees vote against unionizing

Employees at Carmen Schools of Science and Technology in Milwaukee have voted against unionizing with the International Association of Machinists (IAM).

The National Labor Relations Board counted mail-in union election ballots Thursday. The vote was 79 against, 59 in favor. There were seven challenged ballots, which isn’t enough to change the result.

If the union drive had succeeded, Carmen would have been the first unionized privately-run charter school network in Wisconsin.

Because Carmen is privately-run, employees attempted to unionize under federal labor law through the NLRB. That means their union would not have been constrained by Act 10, which curtailed collective bargaining rights for Wisconsin public employee unions.

Current and former Carmen employees who supported the union told WUWM they hoped to change working conditions at the schools, where they say teachers work longer hours for lower pay than their peers at traditional public schools.

Carmen is a private management company that runs five publicly-funded schools in Milwaukee, most on the south side, serving about 2,000 students.

This story will be updated.

Have a question about education you'd like WUWM's Emily Files to dig into? Submit it below.