clergy abuse

-
Democratic state lawmakers are pushing for new legislation to combat sexual abuse by clergy by changing the mandatory reporting law. They're also…
-
The Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee has removed the names of two former Milwaukee Archbishops — William Cousins and Rembert Weakland — from buildings as…
-
A Wisconsin diocese has released the names of more than 40 clergy members with substantiated allegations they sexually abused a minor.The Green Bay…
-
A federal bankruptcy judge announced a settlement Monday in the Catholic Milwaukee Archdiocese bankruptcy case.Archdiocese spokesman Jerry Topczewski says…
-
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed its bankruptcy plan this week. A judge will consider it in November. If she accepts the settlement, it will end court…
-
The two sides started talking Monday in Minnesota, in their second attempt to settle the bankruptcy case.The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2011,…
-
People inside and outside of the Catholic Church are still trying to assess the long-term ramifications of the scores of documents released by the…
-
The Milwaukee archdiocese released hundreds of documents related to the clergy sex abuse cases - did they really contain bombshells?Though the recent…
-
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has released thousands of pages of documents related to cases of clergy abusing people sexually.The items include priest…
-
The Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph allowed outside experts to examine its files on alleged cases of abuse by clergy.A report released Tuesday…