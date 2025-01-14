A brief but friendly first meeting between Milwaukee's new archbishop and clergy abuse survivors

Clergy abuse survivors had a brief but friendly sidewalk discussion Monday night with the new archbishop of the Milwaukee Catholic Archdiocese. The survivors group Nate’s Mission is next hoping for much more conversation with Archbishop Jeffrey Grob — and a lot of documents from church files about past sexual abuse of children and vulnerable adults in the Milwaukee Archdiocese.

The leaders of Nate’s Mission held a news conference outside the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in downtown Milwaukee, where Grob was due for a prayer service before Tuesday afternoon's installation — an elaborate ceremony marking the change in leadership, in this case from Archbishop Jerome Listecki, who has retired.

Nate’s Mission Program Director Peter Isely says Listecki may have reached a $21 million settlement with hundreds of abuse victims a decade ago, at the end of a five-year bankruptcy case. But Isely says most survivors received only a few thousand dollars. He says what’s now needed is for the Wisconsin Attorney General to get a look at sealed church documents that may reveal more past abuse by church employees, including coaches, teachers, nuns and others.

“There are over 200 names of alleged offenders in those bankruptcy documents — that have not been investigated by anybody in law enforcement. That’s direct criminal evidence, direct victim reports about who assaulted, raped, and abused them, when it happened," Isely told three television stations and WUWM.

Sarah Pearson of Nate’s Mission says the Archdiocese should not have an easy transition to the new archbishop.

“Well, we don’t want a seamless transition, because business as usual is not okay," Pearson said.

Chuck Quirmbach Sarah Pearson holds childhood photos of clergy abuse victims in the Milwaukee Archdiocese

After the news conference, Pearson and Isely waited for Grob to hand him a letter with their requests for a meeting and for the documents — as they knew Grob would be performing a traditional door-knocking to be let into the cathedral. The advocates were concerned about being arrested if they tried to approach Grob.

But before he went to the door, Grob stopped and talked with Pearson and Isely.

Isely joked about Grob previously working for the Chicago Archdiocese, “Welcome to Milwaukee, even though you’re Chicago Bears, OK.”

Grob replied: “Actually, I’m a farm boy from Wisconsin.”

Isely: “Oh, that’s right. The letter, could you at least please try to get back to us?”

Grob: “And you e-mailed me earlier.”

Isely: “Yes, earlier.”

Grob: “Early on.”

Isely: “So you have our contact information? Just let us know. Thank you very much.”

Grob: “You’re very welcome.”

Chuck Quirmbach New Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob prepares for a ceremonial door-knocking at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist Monday evening.

With that, the Wisconsin-born Grob used what appeared to be a ceremonial hammer to give the front door at Saint John's three taps, and he and a small entourage were let inside.

The leaders of Nate’s Mission say Grob promised a meeting.

