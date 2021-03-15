-
A federal bankruptcy judge announced a settlement Monday in the Catholic Milwaukee Archdiocese bankruptcy case.Archdiocese spokesman Jerry Topczewski says…
The two sides started talking Monday in Minnesota, in their second attempt to settle the bankruptcy case.The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2011,…
The Milwaukee Archdiocese has proposed setting aside $4 million to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse in its bankruptcy reorganization plan.The…
For a time Monday, it was difficult to access the Milwaukee Archdiocese website. It stalled, after the church released 6,000 pages of documents detailing…
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has released thousands of pages of documents related to cases of clergy abusing people sexually.The items include priest…