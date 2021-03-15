-
The topic of whether or not to sleep with your baby is a divisive one. It was the subject of a hearing in Madison on Wednesday. Legislators are…
Milwaukee’s medical examiner this week is investigating another suspected co-sleeping death, though officials want more attention paid to a bigger problem…
Police in Milwaukee are investigating yet another possible co-sleeping death, possibly the city's 16th this year.Public health officials and others have…
A push is underway in Wisconsin to criminalize co-sleeping deaths if the adult has been drinking. The city of Milwaukee has been working for years to…
Rep. Samantha Kerkman's legislation would charge adults with a felony, if they fall asleep next to an infant while under the influence of alcohol or…