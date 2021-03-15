-
Common Core standards have been a political flash point since they were introduced and implemented. Some believe they’re an unwanted government intrusion…
-
A federal report out Thursday reinforces the notion that when it comes to state standards, proficiency is still in the eye of the beholder.A top-scoring…
-
Both Republicans and Democrats in the Wisconsin legislature have drafted measures aimed at reforming education in Wisconsin.Republicans in the state…
-
Gov. Walker jolted quite a few Wisconsin school districts last week when he proposed scrapping Common Core standards that have been in the works for…
-
Late Thursday, Gov. Walker urged legislators to repeal the Common Core education standards the state has been moving toward and create new ones.Walker…
-
Wisconsin continues its tug of war over Common Core standards. They spell out what American students should learn and when. While 46 states signed onto…
-
Though Wisconsin adopted the Common Core Standards three years ago, recent debate has reignited the discussion over how to measure academic standards,…
-
As Wisconsin debates how to proceed with Common Core in public schools, here are comparisons between the old and new academic standards.According to…
-
We could have a good idea of the direction Wisconsin will head on Common Core. On Tuesday, members of an Assembly panel drew their conclusions.Common Core…
-
New national test results find black eighth graders’ reading scores in Wisconsin rank lowest in the country.The results of the National Assessment of…