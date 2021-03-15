-
The 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival kicks off this week. Its centerpiece film takes us into a story familiar to many Milwaukeeans. In 2014 Dontre Hamilton…
Update, May 31, 2017:The Milwaukee Common Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a $2.3 million settlement with family of Dontre Hamilton, the black…
If the $2.3 million deal is approved, the city of Milwaukee will pay the family of a black man with schizophrenia who was shot dead by a police officer three years ago.
On Saturday, the family of Dontre Hamilton will celebrate his life. It will mark two years since Hamilton was shot and killed by Milwaukee police officer,…
The family of Dontre Hamilton on Wednesday filed a federal civil rights lawsuit over his death. A Milwaukee police officer shot Hamilton 14 times, killing…
The shooting of Dontre Hamilton by a Milwaukee police officer in Red Arrow Park brought together the issues of policing, violence, and communities here.…
Several hundred people packed the auditorium of Milwaukee’s Central Library Thursday night to talk about the police department’s policies and…
Federal investigators assured concerned Milwaukeeans on Thursday that significant reforms will be forthcoming in the police department. The feds are going…
The federal government will not seek charges against former Milwaukee police officer Christopher Manney. He shot Dontre Hamilton to death in Red Arrow…
Mothers who have lost their children to deadly encounters with law enforcement will march on the nation's capital Saturday to protest police brutality.