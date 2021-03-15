foreclosures

-
The City of Milwaukee has hired Northcott Neighborhood House to train young people for demolition jobs.19-year-old Anthony Lampley calls the garage…
Some members of the Milwaukee Common Council want the city to take a more aggressive approach to dealing with nearly 2,500 vacant lots.On Tuesday, city…
The number of vacant structures in Milwaukee is estimated at around 4,000, with more than 1,000 “distressed” homes on the books as well. The cost of…
Milwaukee is trying a new tactic to put foreclosed homes back in use.Hundreds sit boarded up or abandoned after their owners failed to pay property…
There is increased movement in the local housing market. While mortgage rates tick upward, more homes are selling in Wisconsin. WUWM’s LaToya Dennis…
Milwaukee’s mayor says it’s almost as if the state budget goes out of its way to harm the city.Tom Barrett commented on the new biennial budget on Monday,…
Milwaukee may use a sizable chunk of money from its contingent fund, to handle city-owned foreclosed properties.The city now owns hundreds of properties…
The cost of demolishing condemned properties in Milwaukee is squeezing city finances. So this week, leaders will ask the state for more aid to combat the…
The northwest side of Milwaukee has been a hotbed of real estate activity in recent months. Investors have been purchasing foreclosed homes and turning…
Milwaukee will host a home ownership fair Saturday. The goal is to unload many of the foreclosed properties both banks and the city own. City Hall…