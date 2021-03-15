-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is now touring the state, highlighting the $83 billion state budget proposal he formally unveiled Thursday night. The tour comes…
-
Local fuel prices have dropped about eight cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19 a gallon.The average cost of fuel in the Milwaukee area is now…
-
According to a weekly survey, the average price at the pump is $3.46. GasBuddy.com tallied the average price for a gallon of gas at 615 stations in…
-
Local gasoline prices could be going up again soon according to an oil industry analyst.Prices have risen about 10 cents a gallon in Milwaukee and…
-
The price of a regular gallon of gas in Milwaukee rose 6.1 cents in the past week, while the national average fell .5 cents.That’s according to…
-
Gas prices have taken big rides in recent months.First, some shot up to well over $4 per gallon. Now, during the holiday weekend, many are nearly a dollar…
-
GasBuddy.com is out with its weekly survey of prices at Milwaukee gas stations.The price-tracking website says prices dropped 19.7 cents per gallon in the…
-
Gas prices in Wisconsin have been flirting with four-dollars-a-gallon, and those have been some of the highest prices in the country. However, the pain…