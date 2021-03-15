-
Minneapolis will pay a record sum to the family of George Floyd, who sued the city and police officers over his May 2020 death in police custody.
A rainbow of humanity gathered throughout southeastern Wisconsin Saturday — from Greendale to Grafton — as marches continue in reaction to the tragic…
The Rev. Al Sharpton gives the eulogy at Thursday's memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, 46, died in police custody on May 25.
In one short week, George Floyd has become an internationally recognized name. His death at the hands of Minneapolis police has people marching in many…
Protests are happening around the country following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on…
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are pushing a wide range of proposals such as banning chokeholds as a response to the protests across the country following the death of George Floyd.
Protesters upset about the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis have taken their demonstrations outside of Milwaukee in recent…
Hundreds of people grabbed brooms and rakes Monday to help clean up Martin Luther King Drive, which is in the heart of a minority-owned business district…
A new official autopsy, released on the heels of one commissioned by Floyd's family, says he died due to "cardiopulmonary arrest." It also noted neck compression, heart disease and drug use.
On Milwaukee’s west side Sunday, the scene was almost pastoral in Washington Park. A diverse crowd of several hundred people spread out on benches and…