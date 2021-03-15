-
In accordance with the U.S. Constitution, a census is taken every ten years to count every single person living in the United States. That data is used…
There's a lot going on in Wisconsin politics. From the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out to funding for the businesses and workers who have been hurt by the…
A state panel working on the once per decade redrawing of Wisconsin's political districts meets again Thursday evening online. The non-partisan People's…
Gerrymandering is the practice of manipulating electoral boundaries to favor one specific political group. It can take many different forms from packing…
The non-partisan state panel charged with drawing fair, impartial election maps for Wisconsin legislative and Congressional districts this year turned its…
Updated at 4:45 p.m. CSTA Republican-backed push to fast-track redistricting lawsuits in the Wisconsin Supreme Court met with skepticism during a Thursday…
Every decade states around the country redraw their district maps. This process creates different legislative and congressional districts, proportionately…
Voters in Kenosha County, Jefferson County and a handful of other counties and municipalities in Wisconsin are seeing a question on their Nov. 3 general…
A series of virtual public hearings across Wisconsin kicked off Thursday night to begin the process of redrawing the state's political boundaries for the…
The way district maps are drawn in Wisconsin could be impacting the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cases of coronavirus are currently…