-
The FBI released its annual tally of hate crimes on Tuesday. Attacks on individuals surged to a 16-year high in 2018 and hate-crime-related homicides rose from 15 to 24.
-
Updated Wednesday at 2:29 p.m. CT Milwaukee prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 61-year-old white man with a hate crime for allegedly throwing battery acid…
-
Community members and leaders turned out Thursday night to support the Muslim community in Milwaukee and worldwide. It was a vigil in response to the…
-
All across the world people are grappling with how to deal with hate crimes. Fifty people were killed last week in New Zealand after someone opened fire…
-
The contentious 2016 presidential election raised religious and racial tensions, but experts say the fears fueling hate and bias incidents began years…
-
Following a local television report stating that someone beat and cut a Muslim woman on Milwaukee's south side early Monday - after demanding she take off…
-
Twice, in recent months, someone vandalized a room Marquette University has turned into an Islamic prayer space and nearby hallways signs. The first…
-
Since the November election, reported incidents of overt hostility towards minorities and immigrants have increased. From physical altercations to poison…
-
It’s been one year since a white supremacist opened fire killing six people and injuring several others at the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek. Last night,…
-
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the government will keep numbers on hate crimes against seven groups.They include Sikhs, Hindus, Arabs, Buddhists,…