Update, November 21: The Wisconsin Supreme Court will not investigate who leaked John Doe documents to The Guardian. Wisconsin Attorney General Brad…
The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday that it would not hear Wisconsin’s John Doe case. John Doe had been looking into whether Gov. Walker’s 2012…
Update: Three Republican legislators are requesting an investigation into who leaked the secret John Doe documents to The Guardian. Assemblymen Robin Vos,…
Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm filed a motion with the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday asking to intervene in court proceedings involving…
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has set Friday, December 18 as the date the DAs involved in the secret probe of Gov. Walker's 2012 recall campaign must to…
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to revisit its ruling, to shut down the John Doe investigation into Gov. Walker's recall campaigns.…
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered prosecutors to destroy all the material collected, during their secret probes into Gov. Walker's 2012 recall campaign…
Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill late last week, which prevents John Doe probes of lawmakers.The probes are secret investigations conducted by prosecutors…
It could be a long, contentious week in the Wisconsin legislature. Lawmakers are expected to take up bills that could affect them as elected…
Supporters of a bill to restrict secret John Doe investigations, insist prosecutors went overboard in looking for wrongdoing surrounding Gov. Walker. So…