Despite 100,000s of fatalities related to COVID-19, heart disease and cancer were again the leading causes of death in the U.S. last year. Two prominent Milwaukee-area heart surgeons share their experience with developing new methods to try to keep people from dying from heart failure.
A prominent Milwaukee doctor weighed in this week, somewhat reluctantly, on how the battle against COVID-19 will go with President Joe Biden.Dr. John…
A federal program trying to recruit 1 million people for medical research is launching an effort to learn more about COVID-19. The Medical College of…
Among this spring's graduates are about 300 students from the Milwaukee-area campus of the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW). Many will take part in a…
State officials say there are about 1,200 ventilators across Wisconsin and the state has plans to acquire as many as 10,000 more. The aim is to provide…
One disease killed 2,453 people in Wisconsin in 2018, and projections are that number could increase in the coming years. It's Alzheimer's — a type of…
Colorectal cancers are one of the most common cancers in the United States. More than 4% of people will develop one of these cancers during their…
Brain cancer is relatively rare. But depending on the type of that disease and the patient, the survival rate can be low. Most often, brain cancer occurs…
A bi-partisan bill before the Wisconsin Legislature would set up a Palliative Care Council within the state Department of Health Services. The measure…
One of the fastest-growing areas of health care is what's known as precision medicine. It uses a person’s DNA and other factors to develop personalized…