Medical marijuana bill reintroduced in Wisconsin Assembly, but Senate support uncertain

Republicans in the GOP-dominated Wisconsin Assembly have introduced another legislative bill that would OK the use of medical marijuana. This time the measure specifies cannabis would only be available to seriously ill people at state-run dispensaries.

But it appears the measure has a ways to go, even among other Republicans.

A GOP bill last year legalizing medical marijuana didn't get very far. But State Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, (R-Oak Creek) says she continues to hear from constituents who want to see a measure pass.

"I have spent hours with a gentleman named Joe who has a wife who is suffering from Stage 4 lung cancer, and this is something he's been asking for, for a really long time," Rodriguez says.

Chuck Quirmbach State Rep. Jessie Rodriguez (R-Oak Creek) speaks at the news conference.

So Rodriguez, Speaker Robin Vos, and other Republican members of the State Assembly have put together a new proposal. It would allow people suffering from cancer, seizures, severe chronic pain, or chronic nausea, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease or have a life expectancy of less a year to get a diagnosis from a physician, pay an annual $100 fee, and obtain a medical marijuana card. Then take that card to one of five state dispensaries and get the drug from a pharmacist.

Cecelia Hillard is a pharmacologist and faculty member at the Medical College of Wisconsin, who studies the affect of cannabis on the human body. Hillard says one of the chemicals in the cannabis plant, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) gets into the body very easily, binds with a receptor (protein) and changes the way a body works.

"It kind of depends which cell the receptor is present on. But for example, one thing we know very clearly is turning this receptor on by THC does reduce the perception of pain," Hillard says.

Hillard also says there are relatively compelling data that THC helps people fall asleep, and may help end of life care by increasing eating and elevating a patient's mood.

On the other hand, Hillard says medical marijuana can have adverse effects.

"It can affect balance, driving ability, it does cause you to be sleepy, and part of the goal of any therapeutic approach of using this drug is to start with very low doses and gradually build up," Hillard says.

It's not clear if there will be such an approach, as leaders of the GOP-controlled State Senate have yet to sign on to the medical marijuana bill. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) says the specific details of the Assembly proposal "need to be thoroughly vetted before the Senate decides how to proceed."

Legislative Democrats are also being cautious. Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) says one problem is the Assembly proposal allows the use of marijuana vapors, creams, pills, tinctures, oils and concentrates, but wouldn't allow smoking.

"I have been approached by many people in the state of Wisconsin over the years that do use cannabis in a smokeable form, and this bill would not allow that freedom," Agard tells WUWM.

Agard also says the Republican measure doesn't seem to have workplace protections for users of medical marijuana, and those people could be barred from programs like workers comp and unemployment insurance.

"Additionally, anyone who has been convicted of a crime in the last ten years would be prohibited from being able to work within the industry. They wouldn't be able to apply for a license to grow, process or even operate a lab," Agard says.

Agard says she still believes the legislature should also legalize recreational marijuana in Wisconsin.

Chuck Quirmbach Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) answers a question during Monday's event.

But Assembly Speaker Vos (R-Racine County) says that won't fly with him or law enforcement. He says the use of the five state dispensaries should help keep the door shut on allowed recreational use.

"We are no longer going to have every zip code with marijuana stores like they do in other states. It's going to be a few around the state, on state facilities, controlled by the state, in the way we think best to find a balance between the needs of the patient and safety of the public," Vos says.

Vos says based on an earlier medical marijuana program in Minnesota, Wisconsin could see 40,000-60,000 people sign up. He promises public hearings on the bill in the next few weeks.

