-
It’s been a summer full of protests calling for racial justice and advocates fighting for diversity and a seat at the table. The Milwaukee Art Museum is…
-
Milwaukee’s history as a manufacturing hub goes hand in hand with a long history of unions. But unions have impacted workspaces that go far beyond…
-
For cultural institutions, like the Milwaukee Art Museum, the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly painful. Like other groups, the museum closed its…
-
An invitation to draw chalk art outside the Milwaukee Art Museum has generated dozens of drawings related to the Black Lives Matter protests.The group MKE…