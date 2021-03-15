-
The Warner Grand Theatre opened in 1931 and immediately became Milwaukee’s fanciest movie theater. Its art deco lobby was meant to portray luxury and…
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is in the middle of a lot of change. Their new home on West Wisconsin Avenue is on track to open in time for next season.…
The viola, like the accordion and the banjo, is often the butt of musical jokes. Not as dramatic as its string cousins the violin or the cello, the viola…
