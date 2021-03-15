-
North Point Lighthouse Friends spent years raising money to transform the 1888 station in Milwaukee's Lake Park from a decaying structure to gleaming…
A Marquette assistant professor has been making waves with his research into antibacterial chemicals commonly found in soap.Over the last few months,…
Severe weather has been pummeling southern Wisconsin this week. On Tuesday, tornadoes tore through three central counties, while in the Milwaukee area,…
A cloud seems to be following a company that treats industrial wastewater. Advanced Waste Services wants to relocate from Milwaukee to Menomonee Falls,…
This week Milwaukee’s Public Policy Forum is playing host to government researchers from across the country. Water resource management was one of the…
The Milwaukee Metro Sewerage District may have to make costly repairs to its Deep Tunnel in downtown Milwaukee, because of a Wisconsin Supreme Court…
This Earth Week, Environmental Reporter Susan Bence has been relaying the voices and stories of people who steward our habitat in their own, unique way.In…
Past generations poured sewage, trash and industrial chemicals into the Milwaukee River.Most of the direct dumping has ended, but as WUWM Environmental…