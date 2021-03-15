-
Updated 4:50 p.m. CTThere have been reports that someone placed a noose several years ago on the locker of the Milwaukee man who last week opened fire on…
A vigil was held Sunday evening for the victims of the Molson Coors shooting that claimed six lives, including the shooter. Hundreds of people attended,…
Last week, a shooting at the Molson Coors campus killed six people, including the gunman. It was the deadliest mass shooting in Wisconsin since the Sikh…
The mass shooting at Molson Coors Wednesday night is still under investigation and the community is still raw. At Ridge Community Church in Greenfield,…
Updated Friday at 2:37 p.m. CTMilwaukee learned more late Thursday afternoon about the fatal shootings Wednesday on the campus of Molson Coors — still…
Wednesday, a Molson Coors employee opened fired on co-workers at the Milwaukee brewery campus in the "Miller Valley."READ: 6 Dead In Milwaukee Shooting At…
Updated at 10:07 p.m. CTSix people were killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus on Wednesday, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales…