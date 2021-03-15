Penokee Hills

-
Miriam PixtunMonroy lives an hour from Guatemala's capitol and is fighting a gold mining operation she say threatens her indigenous Maya Kaqchikel…
Yesterday, we heard from people for the proposed mine; today, hear from residents in far northern Wisconsin against it. Russell Ray Buccanaro is his full…
As vehemently as some residents of far northern Wisconsin oppose the proposed iron ore mine south of Lake Superior, others staunchly support it. We talk…
Right now, the DNR and mining company Gogebic Taconite, or GTAC, are in the middle of a complicated permitting process.Towns and counties near the…
This Saturday evening, a documentary will air on cable TV about the debate that has consumed Wisconsin for a couple years.Should the state allow iron ore…
A Republican state senator is proposing scaling back potential access restrictions to the forest surrounding an iron mine site just south of Lake…
The author of a bill restricting how close people can get to a proposed mine in northern Wisconsin says he does not have enough votes. In recent weeks, a…
One unanswered question in the proposed iron ore mine in far northern Wisconsin is: what impact would a mine have on the region’s air and water? We tagged…
State regulators have granted a license to a firm that started using armed guards, clad in camouflage, at the site of a potential iron mine.Last month,…
Update: On Wednesday, Gogebic Taconite temporarily pulled its armed guards from the exploratory drilling site in northwestern Wisconsin.Heavily-armed…