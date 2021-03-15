-
A dispute between two Waukeshas over construction permits for the water pipes that would connect the city of Waukesha to Lake Michigan has had its first…
Canadian pipeline company Enbridge thought its underground pipeline would be pumping three times its original load of crude oil three years ago. But…
The move reverses former President Barack Obama's 2015 decision to reject the controversial pipeline.
The proposed Dakota Access oil pipeline project and the protests against it got a lot of international media attention for what its backers said it would…
Milwaukee demonstrators joined the chorus of hundreds nationwide on Tuesday in opposing a pipeline project in North Dakota. The line would pass through…
As debate over the proposed Keystone XL pipeline continues, a much bigger project is underway in Wisconsin.Starting in 2016, Enbridge Inc., an energy…
The Wisconsin DNR granted the Canadian firm Enbridge the final permit needed to carry three times as much oil south, in its newest pipeline, last…
In July 2012, a pipeline running through Washington County ruptured, allowing thousands of gallons of gasoline to seep into wells. Soon, residents will be…
There seems to be no end to the Town of Jackson's water woes.A month ago, Jackson leaders hoped they were closing in on a decision, when they called a…
More Town of Jackson residents are being told, not to drink their well water, because it's contaminated with benzene.Last July, a gas pipeline ruptured,…