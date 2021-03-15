-
Dozens of women involved in the sex trade have been able to get much needed services and some peace of mind, after a safe place opened for them on…
-
Milwaukee has a growing problem with prostitution. It appears to have gotten out of control on the near south side. That's according to residents who…
-
We’ve reported before on the reputation Milwaukee has gotten as a hub for human trafficking. The story has been covered in Wisconsin media and as far away…
-
The FBI's four-day sweep, searching for pimps and women or girls forced into prostitution, recovered 10 victims 100 suspects. From July 25-28, the FBI and…
-
You may have seen new billboards in Milwaukee this week asking people to call an 800 number if they know of a child involved in the sex trade.The signs…