Contributor Gianofer Fields’ mission on Lake Effect has been to invite you to take a second look at the things you choose to keep near. That's the basis…
What if you could actually step back in time and taste a bit of history? Steven Apfelbaum has a way.Apfelbaum is the founder and chairman of Applied…
Just over a year ago the Museum of Wisconsin Art hired Tyler Friedman as an associate curator of c0ntemporary art. His first exhibit — called "Among the…
Artist Iris Haussler will tell you that she grew up in a house free of any objects of curiosity. However, her mother was a pharmacist and her father a…
Milwaukee County's Lynden Sculpture Garden is currently collecting cast iron cast offs. But they’re not going to simply stack them next to a Henry Moore…
Have you made peace with your stuff or do you have a few things hanging out in your space you could likely do without? Nicole Gruter is a professional…
Between 1955-1976, nearly thirty of the United States’ top clothing designers created garments to fit disabled bodies under the “Functional Fashions”…
Some say Taylor Wright Rushing is a jack of all trades: artist, graduate student, woodworker, teacher and storyteller. He's got the kind of skills a…
Editor's note: Part one of this Radio Chipstone series originally aired on March 9, 2019.Photography has always been a combination of art and science,…
Wisconsin has its fair share of monuments. Maybe there's even one in your neighborhood. But do you know who or what it commemorates or why it's…