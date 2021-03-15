-
The presidential recount in Wisconsin's Milwaukee County came in slightly under budget, at nearly $1.7 million, according to data released…
Updated 2:15 p.m. CSTA federal judge Thursday cast doubt on President Donald Trump's lawsuit that seeks to overturn Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin, saying…
This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access.As Claire Woodall-Vogg…
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear President Donald Trump’s lawsuit attempting to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the…
President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn Wisconsin's election results by tossing ballots only from the state's two most heavily Democratic counties is…
Updated Wednesday 7:53 a.m. CSTPresident Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Wisconsin seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in the state's…
Joe Biden’s victory in battleground Wisconsin was confirmed Monday following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President…
The recount of votes cast during the presidential election concluded in Milwaukee County Friday evening and in Dane County Sunday morning. The final tally…
The recount of votes cast during the presidential election concluded in Milwaukee County Friday evening, and the final tally shows, once again, that…
The Wisconsin election recount is continuing in Milwaukee and Dane counties, but officials say uninformed observers are obstructing the process. It’s also…