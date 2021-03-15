-
A new partnership has brought two community organizations under one roof — We Got This MKE, founded by Andre Lee Ellis, and Running Rebels, executively directed by Dawn and Victor Barnett.
-
There are a lot of things vying for the attention of Milwaukee youth and most will experience at least one adverse childhood experience that can make…
-
Children in Milwaukee may have fewer after-school options next year after an organization cut funding for the programs.Running Rebels is one of 18 groups…
-
Milwaukee recently experienced a rash of armed robberies and car jackings. Five suspects have been charged so far - all are teenagers or younger.…