-
The outcome of next year’s battle between former senator Russ Feingold and incumbent Ron Johnson could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.The…
-
Former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold, of Wisconsin announced Thursday he would seek a rematch with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in one of the top-targeted races of 2016.
-
Former Wisconsin Sen. Russ Feingold, a Democrat, will run in 2016 for the seat he lost to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.He made the announcement via a video…
-
Former Wisconsin Sen. Russ Feingold is acting a lot like a candidate.This week, the Democrat resigned his post as special envoy to the African Great Lakes…
-
Democrat Russ Feingold plans to travel widely across Wisconsin, raising speculation that he will again seek public office.Feingold lost his U.S. Senate…