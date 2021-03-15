-
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was in Waukesha Thursday to talk with families who are unhappy with virtual learning and have switched their children…
-
Updated on July 21 at 5:49 p.m.After some confusion and criticism, the Milwaukee Health Department clarified Tuesday that it does not intend to keep all…
-
In Wisconsin, parents have a lot of choices about where to send their children to school. Open Enrollment allows families to switch between public school…
-
The politics of education was on full display in Wisconsin’s capital on Tuesday — with two of the Trump administration’s top officials rallying support…
-
One of President Trump’s most controversial Cabinet members visited Milwaukee Monday to celebrate and call for the expansion of school choice. It was…
-
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will call for a freeze on school choice programs and independent charter schools when he introduces his biennial budget…
-
Sincere Tatum, 18, is one of a handful of black students at Brookfield Central High School. The school is 70 percent white, 4 percent black. “It took a…
-
Sincere Tatum, 18, is one of a handful of black students at Brookfield Central High School. The school is 70 percent white, 4 percent black. “It took a…
-
Gov. Tony Evers wants to increase state special education funding by $600 million. The dramatic proposal follows a decade of flat state funding, despite…
-
At Tony Evers’ inauguration last week, he repeated one of his central promises: that he would invest more in public education.“We talked about what’s best…