school funding

-
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers rolled out his biennial budget proposal last week. It includes major investments in public health and criminal justice reform,…
-
If voters didn't approve a tax referendum for Milwaukee Public Schools in April, the district would have been in a dire situation. That’s according to…
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is trying again to increase state support of schools. This time, by calling a special session for Feb. 11 on the topic. But the…
-
The small southeastern Wisconsin school district of Palmyra-Eagle will not dissolve, despite serious financial problems. A state-appointed board made the…
-
In April, Milwaukee Public Schools will ask voters to approve a property tax referendum for the first time in 26 years.The school board decided Thursday…
-
Raising money through voter referendums has become a common tool for school districts across Wisconsin because the state restricts their taxing authority.…
-
The nearly-broke Palmyra-Eagle School District in southeastern Wisconsin could be the first in the state to dissolve under current funding structures.That…
-
This week, Milwaukee Public Schools formed a new community task force that will guide the district's decision on a potential spring tax referendum.The…
-
An advisory referendum on whether the rural Palmyra-Eagle Area School District should dissolve shows how divided the community is on the issue – and the…
-
In most Wisconsin school districts, 4-year-olds can attend kindergarten. But the programs are usually for just part of the day. State legislators are now…