WE Energies Unveils Mitchell Airport Solar Farm, Announces Plans For New Farm In Rock & Walworth CountiesA small solar energy farm built on an old city of Milwaukee landfill near General Mitchell Airport is now producing about two megawatts of electricity — enough for about 500 homes.
River Revitalization Foundation is a nonprofit headquartered in what originally was a brick ranch along the Milwaukee River, upstream from downtown…
The panels will power ads on the sides of 50 bus shelters. Clear Channel Communications maintains them for the Milwaukee County Transit System.
The Milwaukee Public Museum should begin generating electricity, by year's end. The museum is replacing its decaying marble facade with solar panels.The…