Speedskaters Sugar Todd and Mitch Whitmore both represented the United States at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Those Olympics, you might recall, did…
A few weeks ago, US Speedskating's director, Ted Morris, spoke with Lake Effect while he was in town for the US National Longtrack Championships held at…
A total of ten Olympians are among the more than ninety long-track speedskaters at the Pettit National Ice Center this weekend for the US National Long…
The governing body for speedskating in the United States has stripped a former Olympic medalist of his lifetime membership in the organization.Three years…
As Olympic fervor builds, long-track skater Brian Hansen continues training exclusively at the Pettit Center in West Allis, preferring the familiar.While…
Back in February, Olympic hopeful Bridie Farrell shook up the speedskating world with an interview on WUWM's Lake Effect, when she related her story of…
Roller derby teams from around the world are in Milwaukee through Sunday, competing for the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association championship.The event,…
The board of directors of US Speedskating is meeting this weekend in Salt Lake City, as a report has surfaced about another investigation into sexual…
A second speedskater has come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by four-time Olympic speedskater and former US Speedskating head Andy Gabel.…
UPDATED, 7:15 pm: Andy Gabel responded to WUWM's story this evening by email:US Speedskating released a written statement this evening, as well: Another…