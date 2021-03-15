-
Plans to expand some Milwaukee streetcar routes have been delayed again. A Common Council Committee decided Tuesday to put the plans on hold while it…
A failure with counting riders on the downtown Milwaukee streetcar, known as The Hop, is being fixed. That's according to Mayor Tom Barrett. Others are…
Updated 3:10 p.m.The City of Milwaukee says daily ridership on The Hop increased last month, compared to November 2018, the streetcar's initial month of…
Milwaukee's multi-million dollar streetcar — called The Hop — begins operation around 12:45 Friday afternoon. Each streetcar can hold up to 150 passengers…
If you’ve been traveling in downtown Milwaukee recently, you may have noticed crews conducting test runs on the streetcar. With the streetcar’s initial…
The Milwaukee Streetcar is set to begin operating next fall. You may have noticed all the construction that’s underway for the two-mile loop through…
The CEO of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino joined Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Friday to announce a partnership between the city and the Forest County…
There are many things brewing in downtown Milwaukee. Perhaps the most notable project this summer has been the laying of the tracks for the new Milwaukee…
The skyline in Milwaukee is changing, and with that comes hundreds of jobs. Though many of those positions don't require a college degree, they do require…
If you drive around downtown Milwaukee, or will for Summerfest, you may find all the torn up streets frustrating. Much of the construction is due to the…