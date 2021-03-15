To Protect and Serve

-
Update:On Thursday, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission announced Alfonso Morales will serve as police chief through January 2020.This is when former…
-
Update:On Thursday, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission announced Alfonso Morales will serve as police chief through January 2020.This is when former…
-
WUWM carried out an informal survey, by driving around town and asking Milwaukeeans what they think about police-community relations here.We started at…
-
WUWM carried out an informal survey, by driving around town and asking Milwaukeeans what they think about police-community relations here.We started at…
-
An independent survey released earlier this month indicated that most Milwaukee residents are somewhat, or very, satisfied with police.Yet many people,…
-
An independent survey released earlier this month indicated that most Milwaukee residents are somewhat, or very, satisfied with police.Yet many people,…
-
Throughout WUWM's Project Milwaukee series this week, we've heard from police leaders, activists, and experts about what's being done to mend…
-
For nearly two decades, Milwaukee County’s Community Prosecution Program has been teaming up police with the District Attorney’s office to respond to…
-
If you’re involved in community activism in Milwaukee, it’s likely you’ve met Markasa Tucker.She’s the leader of several advocacy groups, including the…
-
If you’re involved in community activism in Milwaukee, it’s likely you’ve met Markasa Tucker.She’s the leader of several advocacy groups, including the…