-
This week, WUWM’s “Getting There” series is looking at the issue of truancy in Milwaukee’s public schools. Today, we look to the end of the school year…
-
This week, WUWM’s “Getting There” series is looking into the issue of truancy in Milwaukee’s public schools. Today, we visit another group working to…
-
It’s day three of our WUWM’s “Getting There” series exploring the issue of truancy in Milwaukee’s public schools. Yesterday, we heard what other cities…
-
This week, WUWM's "Getting There" series explores school attendance around Milwaukee. Today, we examine what other cities have tried to get students in…
-
The word ‘truancy’ has one, clear definition: "the act or condition of being absent without permission." Some refer to it as ‘playing hooky.’ It’s also…