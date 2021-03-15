-
When vape pens first came out they were marketed as a healthier alternative to smoking. But as more research has been released about the longterm affects…
-
Despite enforcement efforts to stop teen vaping, kids are getting their hands on a new array of disposable products that come in sweet and fruity flavors.
-
The spate of more than 2,500 acute vaping-related lung injuries tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is on the decline, epidemiologists say, and the number of deaths has slowed.
-
When teenagers started showing up at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin with severe lung damage, doctors weren’t sure what to make of it.Normally, a…
-
Vaping has produced a diverse community of aficionados with all sorts of subspecialties. One vape-juice "mixologist" sells her recipes for as much as $1,500, while custom-made devices go for $3,000.
-
In every lung fluid sample tested from patients afflicted with lung injury, the scientists found traces of a chemical called vitamin E acetate. The discovery is seen as a breakthrough.
-
Research on young mice and rats shows how nicotine hijacks brain systems involved in learning, memory, impulse control and addiction.
-
On her way to start her freshman year of college, Piper Johnson landed in the emergency room because of vaping. She wants other young people to know how bad it can be.
-
Police say the trio ran one of the country's largest illegal manufacturing vaping businesses. Officials continue to investigate what's behind the deaths and illnesses linked to vaping.
-
A Milwaukee man and woman are accused in an alleged counterfeit THC vape operation.Police searched a home on Milwaukee's south side last week and…