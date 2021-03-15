Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

-
In a tiny room inside a hair salon in Viroqua, Wis., two women gaze over a glass case. They have driven 30-some miles down the Mississippi River from La…
-
Matthew Abel’s law firm bank account was shut down twice. He had to temporarily change the name of his Detroit firm from Cannabis Counsel to the generic…
-
Elected as state representative for the 48th Assembly District, Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, has been “legislating through listening” to her 60,000…
-
The contentious 2016 presidential election raised religious and racial tensions, but experts say the fears fueling hate and bias incidents began years…
-
Up to 60 percent of sampled wells in a Kewaunee County study contained fecal microbes, many of which are capable of making people and calves sick, two…
-
Waupun Correctional Institution inmate Cesar DeLeon said he has punched the wall until his fist is bloody during 15 years in prison in which he has…
-
Fearing that lead from drinking water had poisoned their children, nearly 30 people gathered on a December evening to press for answers.The event at the…
-
‘Regulatory Vacuum’ Exposes Wisconsin Children to Lead in Drinking Water at Schools, Day Care CenterAlmost two weeks into the school year, Melissa Corrigan got an email from the principal and superintendent of her daughters’ elementary school.Water from…
-
Nine months after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warned against flushing water systems before testing for lead, the state Department of Natural…
-
Millennials get a bad rap. They’re labeled narcissistic, self-absorbed and apathetic. (Just look at their nicknames: the selfie generation, generation me,…