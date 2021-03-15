Wisconsin DNR

-
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Cathy Stepp has accepted an appointment with the Environmental Protection Agency. She's been named…
-
Thursday, the GOP-dominated Joint Finance Committee voted on the DNR's budget. Emotions flared and sparks flew, but in the end, the measure to restructure…
-
A decades-old tradition unfolded at West Allis Central High on Monday evening - and at schools and courthouses in every county in the state. The Wisconsin…
-
The idea has arisen again of breaking up the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Supporters believe placing its functions in different agencies…
-
Nine months after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warned against flushing water systems before testing for lead, the state Department of Natural…
-
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided a glimpse of its realignment this week.The announcement did not come as a surprise, but surely is…
-
The majority of Wisconsin's Conservation Congress recommends that the state change the way it selects its DNR secretary, repeal its new iron mining law…
-
Forty-five former Department of Natural Resources' staff and administrative heads have publicly expressed concern that the agency is not carrying out its…
-
Steamy heat is expected to dominate the Wisconsin State Fair’s closing days, so the DNR park at the southwest corner of the grounds might get more…
-
It’s being called a “department strategic alignment effort” and comes after waves of change within Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources in recent…