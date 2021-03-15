Wisconsin tribes

-
Gov. Tony Evers signed off Wednesday on the Ho-Chunk Nation’s plans to open a casino and entertainment complex in Beloit, hailing the project as job creator that will help the region recover from the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Menominee tribe says it will meet Gov. Walker's criteria for building a new casino, including consensus among 11 tribes, even though two remain…
According to a statement from Wisconsin's Menominee Tribe, the Oneida Nation has granted its consent to the creation of a casino in Kenosha.The Menominee…