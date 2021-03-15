WUWM innovation

-
Despite 100,000s of fatalities related to COVID-19, heart disease and cancer were again the leading causes of death in the U.S. last year. Two prominent Milwaukee-area heart surgeons share their experience with developing new methods to try to keep people from dying from heart failure.
WE Energies Unveils Mitchell Airport Solar Farm, Announces Plans For New Farm In Rock & Walworth CountiesA small solar energy farm built on an old city of Milwaukee landfill near General Mitchell Airport is now producing about two megawatts of electricity — enough for about 500 homes.
A task force of more than 40 law enforcement agencies in southeastern Wisconsin has begun one of its occasional missions to crack down on impaired driving.
Updated 12:03 p.m. CSTFoxconn and Fisker, a California-based electric vehicle company rebooted after a bankruptcy, announced they've signed a memorandum…
A Wisconsin researcher has taken on the grim task of looking at how many years, cumulatively, COVID-19 has cut from people's lives. The answer just for…
President Joe Biden is expected to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, when he speaks during a national cable television town hall meeting in Milwaukee…
Innovative ideas may be about to get a huge financial boost in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers says he'll include in his state budget proposal a $100 million…
A state panel working on the once per decade redrawing of Wisconsin's political districts meets again Thursday evening online. The non-partisan People's…
State health officials list 95% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as "recovered." But that description may be a bit misleading, as the medical community…
More solar energy proposals, more energy efficiency projects, and more sustainability — that's what two top Wisconsin officials are predicting for this…