It's Friday, and that means it's time to spotlight brand new albums that rise above President Martin Van Buren's disputed contribution to the global lexicon. We listened to more than 50 new releases out today, July 25, and dug into our five favorite in the latest episode of New Music Friday with Joe Kendrick of public radio station WNCW in Western North Carolina.

Two of today's finest records were born in Appalachia: Roots superstar Tyler Childers' downright angry Snipe Hunter and Indigo De Souza's triumphant Precipice. We also discuss albums by a name you definitely know — Patty Griffin is back — and two names you probably haven't heard until now: Ryan Davis and Yoshika Colwell.

Keep scrolling to see all of the week's big releases and find links to where you can listen to New Music Friday beginning at 3 a.m. ET no matter where you get your podcasts.

The Starting Five

Alysse Gafkjen / Thirty Tigers / Thirty Tigers Patty Griffin.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Tyler Childers, Snipe Hunter

Recommended If You Like: Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell

💿 Patty Griffin, Crown of Roses

RIYL: Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss

💿 Indigo De Souza, Precipice

RIYL: boygenius, Mitski

💿 Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band, New Threats From the Soul

RIYL: Silver Jews, Will Oldham

💿 Yoshika Colwell, On the Wing

RIYL: Laura Marling, Aldous Harding

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Nick Walker / Virgin Music / Virgin Music Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist.

Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, Alfredo 2

💿 Tyler, The Creator, DON'T TAP THE GLASS

💿 Cory Hanson, I Love People

💿 quinnie, paper doll

💿 Unspoken Tradition, Resilience

💿 MC Yallah & Debmaster, Gaudencia

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

Copper Taylor-Bogaar / Jagjaguwar / Jagjaguwar Heide Peverelle, Gracie Sinclair and Jeanie Pilkington of Folk B**** Trio.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

Folk Bitch Trio, Now Would Be a Good Time

Kurt Vile & Luke Roberts, Classic Love EP

EP Michael Beach, Big Black Plume

Far Caspian, Autofiction

Nihilistic Easyrider, DELUXE EDITION

Golomb, The Beat Goes On

Heatmiser, Mic City Sons (30th Anniversary Remaster)

Matching Outfits, Ditch Me

Night Moves, Double Life

Paul Weller, Find El Dorado

Alice Cooper, The Revenge of Alice Cooper

GWAR, The Return of Gor Gor

Clifford, Golden Caravan

dog eyes, blue bird rain cloud EP

EP Post Animal, Iron

Rebecca Schiffman, Before The Future

Bleary Eyed, Easy

Boneflower, Reveries

Fortunato Durutti Marinetti, Bitter Sweet, Sweet Bitter

Luke Haines & Peter Buck, Going Down To The River... To Blow My Mind

Oog Bogo, Cowgirls

Pete Astor, Unsent Letters – Home Recordings 1984-2024

Pretty Bitter, Pleaser

Talking Heads, More Songs About Buildings and Food (Super Deluxe Edition)

EELS, Electro-Shock Blues (Reissue)

Country/Folk/Americana

Alice, Châteaux Faibles

Nick Drake, The Making Of Five Leaves Left

Hudson Westbrook, Texas Forever

Why Bonnie, The Bedroom EP

Electronic/Out There

Stars of the Lid, Music For Nitrous Oxide (30th Anniversary Remastered)

Fever Ray, The Year Of The Radical Romantics

Bicep, TAKKUUK (Original Soundtrack)

(Original Soundtrack) Safe Mind (Boy Harsher/Cooper B. Handy), Cutting the Stone

John Also Bennett, Στoν Eλαιώνα / Ston Elaióna

DJ Narciso, Capítulo Experimental

Bitterviper, s/t

Kommune, Oast

Clay Kin, Vevey

Editrix, The Big E

Pharaoh Overlord, Louhi

Wevie Stonder, Sure Beats Living

Duke Dumont, Union

Nuovo Testamento, Trouble EP

EP Ember Knight, Water Can Fly!

Emika, Frames EP

EP The Blaze, FOLK

Global

Samantha Schmütz & Adrian Younge, Samantha e Adrian

The Mighty Rootsmen, s/t

Aymen, s/t

Pop

Madonna, Veronica Electronica

Aidan Bissett, Shut Up and Love Me

Alessi Rose, Voyeur EP

EP Fitz and The Tantrums, Man on the Moon

R&B/Soul

Mabel, Mabel (Mixtape)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, TASHA

Frida Touray, Homebody EP

Rap/Hip-Hop

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, MASA

Hanumankind, Monsoon Season

Homeboy Sandman & Sonnyjim, Soli Deo Gloria

Paul Wall & DJ.Fresh, The Tonite Show

Tommy Genesis, Genesis

Lelo, New Detroit

Classical

Katie Yao Morgan, Echoes of the Orient

Teddy Abrams, Preludes

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Joe Kendrick, WNCW

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Copyright 2025 NPR