WUWM welcomes Marie Moezen as a sales account manager with Market Enginuity

Marie Moezen has joined the WUWM team as a sales account manager with Market Enginuity. She brings with her an education in journalism and media as well as experience in real estate.

After three weeks on the job, she sat down with president and general manager, David Lee, to introduce herself.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Can you tell us what you're doing and why it's so important for the station?

I'm an account manager for corporate sponsorship and we exist to help fund the radio station and help kind of keep independent journalism alive.

I would characterize your work as helping corporate partners in our region reach the listeners they want to reach with their message, right? How has that been so far?

Exactly, yes. It's been really great. Obviously, I'm only in my third week, so it's been a lot of figuring things out. But so far so good, reaching out to as many people as I can to introduce myself as a new account manager. And just trying to get the ball rolling so that we can take advantage of any summer promotional specials.

You had your first sale, right? What was that feeling like?

Yes. Basically it was kind of like, “Hey, let's just get your feet wet and let's just get out there.” So, I was reaching out to the client, “It looks like you've done some things during the summer. Can I help you kind of get another schedule up?” and basically made it as efficient as possible for them so that they just were like, “Yeah, let's just do that, what you proposed.” And it's like, OK, great.

Where did you come to us from?

I have a background in real estate. So, not in radio or media, really. But I do have a degree in journalism, so that led me back full circle here. Real estate was great to teach me the ropes of sales, but ultimately, it was not sparking anything in my life. So, I was ready for to come back full circle into media.

What has been the most surprising thing in your three weeks at WUWM?

The most surprising thing for me has been the community and collaboration that exists here. So, there's just so many different departments. Everyone's doing different things, but we all interact with each other and work together. And then on top of that, the collaboration of what the journey is going to be like looking forward for the station, but then also within our own department — how do we help each other help fund the station further?

