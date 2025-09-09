How to make WUWM your preferred news source on Google search

WUWM 89.7 FM is Milwaukee’s NPR. Our newsroom reporters and Lake Effect producers report on the stories shaping Milwaukee, from breaking news and politics to culture, history and community voices. Now you can make sure those stories appear at the top when you search online.

Google's new feature:

Google recently added a feature that lets you pick which news outlets you’d like to see more often in your search results. By selecting WUWM, you’ll get easier access to the reporting you want, whether it’s the latest Capitol Notes, a Bubbler Talk episode or coverage of Milwaukee’s neighborhoods.

How to set WUWM as a preferred source:

Open Google’s news source preferences page. Search for WUWM or wuwm.com (we pre-populated the link for you, this step is taken care of) Click the check box to add us as a preferred outlet and your settings will be saved!

Next time you’re Googling a local issue, like on MPS' developments, or what is happening in our neighborhoods, you’ll be more likely to see WUWM’s coverage first.

This setting impacts us and you

By choosing WUWM as a preferred source, you’re doing more than changing a search setting. You’re helping keep fact-based, Milwaukee-focused journalism strong and visible for everyone. Our funding comes from local readers and listener support.

Local news is stronger when the community lifts it up. Adding WUWM as a preferred source is one more way to ensure that.