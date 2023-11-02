© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
UWM Chancellor's Report

UWM, Marquette, and Northwestern Mutual create data science tech hub in Milwaukee

By UW-Milwaukee  
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
WUWM's Director and General Manager David Lee (top left), Anju Gupta, Vice President, Data Science and Analytics, Northwestern Mutual (top right), UW-Milwaukee Chancellor, Mark Mone (bottom left), and Marquette President Mike Lovell (bottom right) discuss the five year, $40 million Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute.
Five years ago, Northwestern Mutual, UW-Milwaukee & Marquette announced the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute – an unprecedented $40 million, 5-year partnership to create a data science tech hub in Milwaukee.

Find out what's ahead for the next five years as WUWM's Director and General Manager, David Lee interviews UWM Chancellor Mark Mone, Anju Gupta, Vice President, Data Science and Analytics at Northwestern Mutual and Marquette University President, Mike Lovell.

