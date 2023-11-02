UWM, Marquette, and Northwestern Mutual create data science tech hub in Milwaukee

Five years ago, Northwestern Mutual, UW-Milwaukee & Marquette announced the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute – an unprecedented $40 million, 5-year partnership to create a data science tech hub in Milwaukee.

Find out what's ahead for the next five years as WUWM's Director and General Manager, David Lee interviews UWM Chancellor Mark Mone, Anju Gupta, Vice President, Data Science and Analytics at Northwestern Mutual and Marquette University President, Mike Lovell.