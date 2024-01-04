© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
UWM Chancellor's Report

Finding pathways to civil dialogue and peace building

By UW-Milwaukee  
Published January 4, 2024 at 1:22 PM CST
WUWM's Director and General Manager David Lee (far right), UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone (far left) UWM Vice Chancellor for DEI and Professor of History Chia Vang, (center) Rob Ricigliano, Systems & Complexity Coach, (middle left) and UWM Associate Professor and Sustainable Peacebuilding Program Director Lynne Woehrle (middle right).
Helaine Hickson
/
UWM
In a world with enduring historical conflicts, it can be challenging to find pathways to peace. Learn more about how to engage in civil dialogue and peacebuilding as WUWM's Director and General Manager David Lee and Chancellor Mark Mone explore this with guests UWM Vice Chancellor for DEI and Professor of History Chia Vang, Rob Ricigliano, Systems & Complexity Coach, and UWM Associate Professor and Sustainable Peacebuilding Program Director Lynne Woehrle.

UWM Chancellor's Report
UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the <i>UWM Chancellor’s Report</i> and <i>Curious Campus</i>, a show about science, discovery and culture.
See stories by UW-Milwaukee  