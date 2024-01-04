Finding pathways to civil dialogue and peace building

In a world with enduring historical conflicts, it can be challenging to find pathways to peace. Learn more about how to engage in civil dialogue and peacebuilding as WUWM's Director and General Manager David Lee and Chancellor Mark Mone explore this with guests UWM Vice Chancellor for DEI and Professor of History Chia Vang, Rob Ricigliano, Systems & Complexity Coach, and UWM Associate Professor and Sustainable Peacebuilding Program Director Lynne Woehrle.

