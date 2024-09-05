© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
UWM Chancellor's Report

How UW-Milwaukee's new chemistry building can impact Wisconsin

By UW-Milwaukee  
Published September 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT
WUWM General Manager David Lee, (bottom right) UW-Milwaukee Chancellor, Mark Mone, (upper left) UW-Milwaukee Chemistry/Chemistry Education chair, Kristen Murphy, PhD, (bottom left) and Amanda Oswald, Lab Systems Administrator at Sterling Pharma
Helaine Hickson
/
UWM
Chemistry impacts our daily lives in ways that most of us don't imagine. Find out how and why the grand opening of the UW-Milwaukee chemistry building is pivotal to southeastern Wisconsin and the state.

WUWM General Manager David Lee and UW-Milwaukee Chancellor, Mark Mone, discuss the new project alongside UW-Milwaukee Chemistry/Chemistry Education chair, Kristen Murphy, PhD and Amanda Oswald, Lab Systems Administrator at Sterling Pharma.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the <i>UWM Chancellor’s Report</i> and <i>Curious Campus</i>, a show about science, discovery and culture.
