How UW-Milwaukee's new chemistry building can impact Wisconsin
Chemistry impacts our daily lives in ways that most of us don't imagine. Find out how and why the grand opening of the UW-Milwaukee chemistry building is pivotal to southeastern Wisconsin and the state.
WUWM General Manager David Lee and UW-Milwaukee Chancellor, Mark Mone, discuss the new project alongside UW-Milwaukee Chemistry/Chemistry Education chair, Kristen Murphy, PhD and Amanda Oswald, Lab Systems Administrator at Sterling Pharma.