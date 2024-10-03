Innovative degree paths

In an ever-changing world, higher education institutions must evolve to meet the needs of students and employers. Join Chancellor Mark Mone and WUWM’s General Manager David Lee and their guests UWM Provost Andrew Daire, Medical College of Wisconsin Pharmacy School’s Assistant Dean of Student Affairs Abir El-Alfy, and UWM Connected Systems Institute Executive Director Joe Hamann to learn how UWM has forged creative degree pathways by partnering with other institutions and industry.