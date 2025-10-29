Outdoorspeople in Wisconsin have mixed views on the need for climate action

Most people across the globe want their governments to act on climate change. In some countries, as much as 89% of the population is in that camp. That’s according to a peer-reviewed study published in the scientific journal called Nature Climate Change.

With the annual global climate change conference about to kick off in Brazil, WUWM is exploring attitudes about climate action in Wisconsin. Some anglers and hunters share their points of view.

Hobbies that take people outdoors can be relaxing, a way to be with friends, maybe offer an escape from consuming concerns of the world.

Susan Bence / WUWM Tom Koch grew up in Ohio where is uncle introduced him to fishing. When he moved to the Milwaukee area, Koch fell in love with angling up and down the Milwaukee River.

But Tom Koch, a lifelong fisherman says climate change is never far from his mind. We met as he came off the Milwaukee River after a morning of angling.

Koch says he’s watched climate change impacts play out up and down the river he loves to fish.

“I would say about 10 years ago, you could almost set your clock — about everything was happening. And now the seasons go up and down because of different rainfall, different temperatures. It used to be very, very predictable,” Koch says.

Even though cleanups and dam removals have resulted in a cleaner and more fish-rich river, Koch says, “just the conditions overall have changed.”

Take this season, Koch says, water has been low and temperatures high.

I asked him about a study published in a scientific journal called Nature Climate Change. It found most people around the world want their governments to act on climate change — in some countries as much as 89%.

Koch says he definitely falls into the 89% camp and thinks everybody needs to play a role to point us in the right direction.

“Staying educated and trying to make the right personal choices. We need everyone to do that — from the top down,” Koch says.

Susan Bence / WUWM Emani Ativalu dipped his toes into angling in his native Seattle just before moving to Milwaukee. He says climate change doesn't enter his mind when he's fishing. For him, it's a time to relax.

As I meandered local waterways on the watch for anglers willing to share their climate attitudes, I found Emani Ativalu just south of downtown Milwaukee.

He was squeezing in some fishing during his lunch break. Ativalu had just finished casting his line into the Menomonee River near the Harley Davidson Museum.

The 25-year-old got into angling only a few years ago. Fishing brings him joy. “Being out, being able to keep to your thoughts. Sometimes people walk by you and talk a bit. It’s cool,” he says.

Ativalu says climate change doesn't consume his thoughts on or off the river. “It’s not something I tend to think about,” he says.

1 of 2 — DSC00523.JPG Drew Kallie (center) with fishing buddies Alex Steinfeldt (left) and Ryan Lee (right) about to enjoy angling the Menomonee River near American Family Stadium. Susan Bence / WUWM 2 of 2 — DSC00525.JPG Drew Kallie (far right) says climate change could be impacting the places he loves to fish, but he's not looking for it. Ryan Lee (second from left) thinks angling and hunting are being impacted by climate change. Susan Bence / WUWM

Upstream near American Family Stadium, Drew Kallie was busy pulling on his waders. “Yeah, I like coming here a lot. Every fall the salmon come in. They’re always stacked up here,” Kallie says.

The college freshman fell in love fishing with his dad at age 7. I asked Kallie if he's noticed the impacts of climate change over the years on the waters he loves.

“I personally haven’t really seen anything. I guess something could be happening, but I don’t really look for that per se,” he says.

Kallie’s fishing buddy and friend since high school, Ryan Lee, says he does take notice. Lee says last year was a historically bad salmon run. River levels were low, making it tough for salmon to swim upstream to spawn. “I think it’s definitely tied to the climate. It was just really bad,” he says.

Lee thinks the government “and everybody" should act on climate change.

“If you like fishing and hunting, it’s all tied into the climate. So I think if you’re a fisherman or a hunter you should care about that because it affects you pretty deeply,” Lee says.

Cody Kamrowski Cody Kamrowski, executive director of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, hunting from his kayak with his dog.

Lake Effect October 29, 2025 interview with Cody Kamrowski The Wisconsin Wildlife Federation has been around since 1949. Executive director Cody Kamrowki shares its nuanced take on climate change and action. Listen • 10:11

Mark Kakatsch likes waterfowl hunting – OK, he loves it.

“I have a picture. I was probably 4-years-old and it was in the backyard. My dad, my grandfather — they’re kneeling down with a couple of Canada geese. That’s my earliest recollection that I have of being introduced to hunting,” Kakatsch says.

1 of 2 — DSC00529.JPG Opening day of duck hunting season it was 89 degrees - Waterfowl hunter Mark Kakatsch. He dedicates as much time as he can to conservation. Tackling climate change is woven into his work. Susan Bence / WUWM 2 of 2 — DSC00530.JPG Waterfowl hunters heading out onto the Horicon Marsh. Susan Bence / WUWM

I chatted with Kakatsch, who grew up in Bay View, on the Horicon Marsh last weekend. He was inside the duck shack his dad bought 30 years ago.

“You just pull up, put on your waders, hop in the boat,” Kakatsch says.

We talked about the percentage of people who think the government should act on climate change. This reporter’s takeaway? If there were a 100% club, Kakatsch — who works for a cable company — would be its president.

“I feel I’ve had great friends that helped me learn, help teach a cable guy about biology, about what makes everything work, not just what makes a duck fly,” Kakatsch says.

Like a couple of the outdoors people we talked to, Kakatsch believes addressing climate change should be everyone’s passion, starting with the federal government.

And don’t bother trying to change Kakatsch’s mind.