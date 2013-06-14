Like Father, Like Son: Creating Art In A Time Of Troubles

When I first stumbled across the photographs of Bobbie Hanvey, I thought I had found an undiscovered master — perhaps another sort of Vivian Maier. My heart skipped a beat. But when I dug a little deeper, I realized that he was quite well-known in Northern Ireland, where he has been documenting the culture in photos and audio for more than 35 years. Only recently, however, has his work become available to a wider audience.

Bringing Bobbie's photographs to America is part of the mission of his son, Steafán Hanvey, a singer/songwriter on tour with a new album, called Nuclear Family, as well as a multimedia presentation showcasing original music alongside his father's work.

When I spoke with him recently, Bobbie Hanvey was quick to say, "I'm not an artist," although the mind-boggling scope of his archive says otherwise.

Since 1977, he's recorded over 1,000 interviews for his radio program, The Ramblin' Man, which airs on Downtown Radio. And Boston College Libraries recently acquired more than 75,000 of his photographs, which capture the political and cultural life of Northern Ireland since the 1970s.

1 of 20 — A group of Irish Travelers stand outside a traditional canvas tent in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, 1972. A group of Irish Travelers stand outside a traditional canvas tent in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, 1972. / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 2 of 20 — Children eat in a caravan, mid-1980s. Children eat in a caravan, mid-1980s. / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 3 of 20 — Seamus Heaney, an Irish poet and playwright. Seamus Heaney, an Irish poet and playwright. / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 4 of 20 — "Old man," a well-known character from Fivemiletown, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, 1980s. "Old man," a well-known character from Fivemiletown, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, 1980s. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 5 of 20 — Mick "the Chief" Sands, a traditional singer and musician, in County Down, Northern Ireland, 1980s. Mick "the Chief" Sands, a traditional singer and musician, in County Down, Northern Ireland, 1980s. / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 6 of 20 — Willie Mulhall, a painter from Ardglass, County Down, Northern Ireland. Also known as a colorful character. Willie Mulhall, a painter from Ardglass, County Down, Northern Ireland. Also known as a colorful character. / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 7 of 20 — Old woman with police and guns. Old woman with police and guns. / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 8 of 20 — A 100-year-old woman from Kilcoo, County Down, Northern Ireland, milking her goat in the hallway of her home. A 100-year-old woman from Kilcoo, County Down, Northern Ireland, milking her goat in the hallway of her home. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 9 of 20 — Mrs. O'Reilly sitting in a field surrounded by the Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland, early 1970s. Mrs. O'Reilly sitting in a field surrounded by the Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland, early 1970s. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 10 of 20 — Old farmer bringing home milk cans on horse and cart, 1970s. Old farmer bringing home milk cans on horse and cart, 1970s. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 11 of 20 — Robin Matthews sitting on hay bale with his tractor behind him, 1980s. Robin Matthews sitting on hay bale with his tractor behind him, 1980s. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 12 of 20 — A farmer takes his wife shopping on the tractor bucket, 1980s. A farmer takes his wife shopping on the tractor bucket, 1980s. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 13 of 20 — Official IRA members of Cumann na mBan on Easter Sunday in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, 1974. Official IRA members of Cumann na mBan on Easter Sunday in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, 1974. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 14 of 20 — Children burn tires and block Flying Horse Road, Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, 1980s. Children burn tires and block Flying Horse Road, Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, 1980s. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 15 of 20 — Fire (malicious) at the business premises of Hugh J. O'Boyle, building contractor, Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, 1970s. Fire (malicious) at the business premises of Hugh J. O'Boyle, building contractor, Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, 1970s. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 16 of 20 — A photograph of 17 members of the RUC riot squad taken at Castlereagh RUC station, Belfast. A photograph of 17 members of the RUC riot squad taken at Castlereagh RUC station, Belfast. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 17 of 20 — The funeral of former Ulster Defense Association leader John McMichael leaves his home in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, December 1987. The funeral of former Ulster Defense Association leader John McMichael leaves his home in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, December 1987. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 18 of 20 — Provisional IRA funeral of Vivienne Fitzsimons, Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, 1970s. Provisional IRA funeral of Vivienne Fitzsimons, Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, 1970s. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 19 of 20 — Gerry Adams, president of Sinn Fein, posing in front of a Sinn Fein republican wall mural in Belfast, Northern Ireland, mid-1980s. Gerry Adams, president of Sinn Fein, posing in front of a Sinn Fein republican wall mural in Belfast, Northern Ireland, mid-1980s. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College 20 of 20 — The Rev. Ian Paisley posing by the statue of Sir Edward Carson in Belfast, 1985. The Rev. Ian Paisley posing by the statue of Sir Edward Carson in Belfast, 1985. Bobbie Hanvey / The Bobbie Hanvey Photographic Archives, John J. Burns Library, Boston College, Courtesy of the Trustees of Boston College

When I called Dr. Robert O'Neill, Burns librarian at Boston College, to talk more about Bobbie Hanvey, he couldn't have been more excited. He first met Bobbie in 2000, and was so impressed with his work that he set about acquiring a vast majority of his archive. Thousands of Hanvey's images are now hosted in the Burns Library collection on Flickr.

"Bobbie Hanvey is extraordinarily talented. He just has an insatiable appetite for photographing" he said. "He put himself at great risk throughout The Troubles covering individuals and scenes that were oftentimes still in the midst of happenings — bombs, explosions, meetings with both sides — he had an incredible ability to win the confidence of everyone from Ian Paisley to the toughest paramilitiaries."

Bobbie Hanvey was born in Northern Ireland in 1945, and his father, a lumberjack, was known for going everywhere with a camera. In 1962, his father gave him his own camera and a microphone, setting the course of Bobbie's life as an award-winning photojournalist and radio interviewer.

Hanvey quit school at 15, because he "thought life was more exciting," and eventually took a job as a psychiatric nurse at Downshire Hospital in Downpatrick. It was there that he taught himself photography and began recording patients as they sung traditional songs. He also traveled and recorded as a folk musician during the 1970s and '80s.

"What's different about him from other photographers is that he seems to have amazing access to people of different classes," said Dr. Pauline Prior, a lecturer in social policy at Queen's University, Belfast, in Northern Ireland.

"He's eccentric, sociable — something you and I would see as ordinary, and he would take a picture and make it extraordinary. You know how artists are," she said.

Arguably, Hanvey's photographic work rivals that of great American photographers such as Walker Evans, Dorothea Lange, and even the spot news artist Weegee. He's covered everything and everybody who was significant in Northern Irish life — from ordinary people to police, paramilitaries, poets, playwrights and musicians. He also obsessively covered The Troubles — a time of violent conflict between Loyalists (mostly Protestant) and Republicans (mainly Catholic) between the 1960s and 1988.

1 of 12 — Bobbie Hanvey as a child with his father, Johnny Hanvey. Johnny was a lumberjack who used to go everywhere with a camera. He gave one to his son, and set him off on a career as a photojournalist and documentarian. Bobbie Hanvey as a child with his father, Johnny Hanvey. Johnny was a lumberjack who used to go everywhere with a camera. He gave one to his son, and set him off on a career as a photojournalist and documentarian. / Courtesy of the Hanvey family 2 of 12 — Bobbie Hanvey as an altar boy. Bobbie Hanvey as an altar boy. / Courtesy of the Hanvey family 3 of 12 — Mary and Johnny Hanvey, Bobbie's parents. Mary and Johnny Hanvey, Bobbie's parents. / Courtesy of the Hanvey family 4 of 12 — Bobbie (upper right) with his family in Northern Ireland. Bobbie (upper right) with his family in Northern Ireland. / Courtesy of the Hanvey family 5 of 12 — As well as being a photographer, Bobbie was also a folk singer and archivist of traditional songs. He recorded a number of traditional singers over the years whose music otherwise would have been lost. As well as being a photographer, Bobbie was also a folk singer and archivist of traditional songs. He recorded a number of traditional singers over the years whose music otherwise would have been lost. / Courtesy of the Hanvey family 6 of 12 — He also released two records during the 1970s and '80s. He also released two records during the 1970s and '80s. / Courtesy of the Hanvey family 7 of 12 — Bobbie Hanvey interviews a group of Irish Travelers for his Downtown Radio program, The Ramblin' Man. Bobbie Hanvey interviews a group of Irish Travelers for his Downtown Radio program, The Ramblin' Man. / Courtesy of the Hanvey family 8 of 12 — Steafán Hanvey as a young boy. Steafán Hanvey as a young boy. / Courtesy of the Hanvey family 9 of 12 — Irish singer Tommy Makem and Steafán Hanvey. The Hanvey household was often filled with musicians, and Steafán participated in a lot of jam sessions at a young age. Irish singer Tommy Makem and Steafán Hanvey. The Hanvey household was often filled with musicians, and Steafán participated in a lot of jam sessions at a young age. / Courtesy of the Hanvey family 10 of 12 — At 16, Steafán Hanvey formed his first band, 50/50, a heavy rock outfit. At 16, Steafán Hanvey formed his first band, 50/50, a heavy rock outfit. / Courtesy of the Hanvey family 11 of 12 — Bobbie Hanvey photographed the most famous artists, playwrights and poets of Northern Ireland, including leading Irish playwright Brian Friel. Bobbie Hanvey photographed the most famous artists, playwrights and poets of Northern Ireland, including leading Irish playwright Brian Friel. / Courtesy of the Hanvey family 12 of 12 — Steafán Hanvey with his father, Bobbie. The two artists have been heavily influenced by Northern Ireland, and the scope of their photos, interviews and music reflects on both their culture and their family over time. Steafán Hanvey with his father, Bobbie. The two artists have been heavily influenced by Northern Ireland, and the scope of their photos, interviews and music reflects on both their culture and their family over time. Peter Muhly / AFP

Steafán Hanvey was born in the midst of this melee, a few months after Bloody Sunday in 1972. And he grew up in a nontraditional household, where his father both held jam sessions with all types of musicians, and also leaped out of bed at night to photograph explosions and bombings.

"I would hear my dad getting up and running down the stairs, and sometimes he would say, 'Come on with me here,' and he would be on the way to the aftermath of a fire, or a bomb, or an explosion," he said. "Then I would get up the next morning and go to school, and while all my peers had been fast asleep, I'd been out on this adventure. It was very exciting for a young boy to have been exposed to that kind of life."

Steafán started a rock band in the 1980s, has degrees in American studies and international politics, and has since recorded two albums of personal, soulful music. And, bringing the family's creative endeavors full circle, he's now touring America and Canada with his songs and a multimedia presentation called "Look Behind You."

We had long conversations over Skype, email and from a radio studio about the artist's role in society — especially a modern society defined by conflict. Steafán is thoughtful, intelligent and reflective about the culture and family that shaped him, as well as how it has influenced and defined his recent album.

"I'm investigating the notion that art gives order and logic to chaos," he said. "I guess I recently thought of explaining Nuclear Family as it's someone trying to make sense of what surrounding chaos sounds like."

The role of an artist in society can be complicated; and when society itself is complicated — as it has been in Northern Ireland for many years — then the artist's role can be even harder to define. Steafán is looking back at his father's legacy, and examining how creating art in a time of conflict influences both the art and the artist.

"I'm very proud of him ... I think he's very good," said Bobbie. "I think he's carrying on the torch. If he was in the Olympics he'd be carrying the torch for me."

"My dad says, 'Nobody ever leaves Northern Ireland,' and it's true," said Steafán. "It's what's made us who we are. It's made me what I am, and you can leave it, but you are always wanting to go back."

