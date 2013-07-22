© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Septuagenarian Superhero? Man Lifts Car Off Son-In-Law

Published July 22, 2013 at 5:32 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a tale of neither a bird nor a plane. Cecil Stuckless was fixing a Jeep in Salvage, Newfoundland with his son-in-law, who was working under the car. Stuckless told the CBC he was getting a tool when the car suddenly fell. He summoned all his strength and lifted the Jeep just enough to save his son-in-law. Impressive for anybody, let alone a 72-year-old.

Asked if he was Superman, Cecil said: No, I'm not super. I just did what I could.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

